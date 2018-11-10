Slideshow: Whistler

James McNeill Whistler, 1885
Harmony in Green and Rose: The Music Room
La Princesse du pays de la porcelaine (The Princess from the Land of Porcelain)
Caprice in Purple and Gold: The Golden Screen
The White Symphony: Three Girls
Variations in Flesh Colour and Green – The Balcony
The Thames in Ice
Variations in Pink and Grey: Chelsea
Nocturne in Blue and Gold: Valparaiso
Nocturne: Blue and Silver—Battersea Reach
The Peacock Room
Arrangement in Black: Portrait of F.R. Leyland
La Mère Gerard
The Doorway
Harmony in Blue and Gold: The Little Blue Girl
Portrait of Charles Lang Freer