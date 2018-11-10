Slideshow: Whistler James McNeill Whistler, 1885 Harmony in Green and Rose: The Music Room La Princesse du pays de la porcelaine (The Princess from the Land of Porcelain) Caprice in Purple and Gold: The Golden Screen The White Symphony: Three Girls Variations in Flesh Colour and Green – The Balcony The Thames in Ice Variations in Pink and Grey: Chelsea Nocturne in Blue and Gold: Valparaiso Nocturne: Blue and Silver—Battersea Reach The Peacock Room Arrangement in Black: Portrait of F.R. Leyland La Mère Gerard The Doorway Harmony in Blue and Gold: The Little Blue Girl Portrait of Charles Lang Freer