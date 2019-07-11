Scientific Imaging of a Japanese Handscroll

If you want to understand how an object was constructed and how it has changed over time, there are a range of tools that may be useful. If that object is hundreds of years old, fragile and over 46 feet long, then you carefully pick the best tools for the job.

The Miraculous Interventions of Jizo Bosatsu (F1907.375A) is a Japanese narrative handscroll dating to the 13th century which has one of the earliest depictions of the bodhisattva Jizo. Buddhist themes were popular in early Japanese narrative painting, which flourished from the late 12th century. Jizo was among Japan’s most revered bosatsu, worshipped as a protector of children, women and those in distress. This handscroll depicts various miracles performed by the compassionate Jizo interspersed with five sections of text, which explain the extent scenes.

[A scene from the handscroll. The figure of Jizo can be seen at the top.]

Prior to beginning extensive conservation treatment, a scientific analysis project was launched to determine the pigments employed in both its creation and later restoration. However, the scrolls size required us to look for tools that would be able to collect information from large areas. For this reason, we turned to spectral imaging technologies.

In one method, X-ray fluorescence (XRF) imaging spectroscopy, elemental information can be obtained from the inorganic materials present. XRF is routinely used in our labs to characterize objects, including metals, ceramics, paintings, without touching the object. Scanning such an instrument over the scroll was possible though challenging due to the topography. Small areas were analyzed at a time to allow the physically close measurements. By examining the data we can map the relative amounts of elements such as copper, lead and mercury.

[Visiting researcher Dr. Kathryn Rowberg monitors the scanning XRF analysis of the handscroll. The instrument scanned sections of the scroll at a distance of about 5 mm.]

Detail of the dancing figure XRF map of gold XRF map of mercury

[The handscroll depicts a ceremonial dance at the Kasuga Shrine in Nara. The element map analysis confirmed the presence of gold in the dancer’s mask.]

While elemental information is useful, it lacks chemical information that can aid in pigment identification. Furthermore, organic dyes such as indigo, would not be detected. For this reason, we turned to a technical collaboration with the National Gallery of Art to use reflectance imaging spectroscopy, and briefly were joined by postdoctoral fellow Francesca Gabrieli.

[Conservator Jiro Ueda positions the handscroll for reflectance imaging spectroscopy. The large camera is mounted above and captures images through a hole in the table.]

The technique can be viewed as similar to a digital camera, but instead of collecting three bands (red, green and blue) it captures hundreds, giving chemical information based on how the pigments interact with light. When viewing the data, it is possible to enhance the contrast by selecting certain bands, which can highlight faint pigments.

Detail of the dancing figure Map of gold reflectance Map of vermilion reflectance

[Reflectance imaging provides complimentary information to the XRF data. Here, the gold reflectance signal is unique; however its identification was confirmed by the elemental map. The mercury sulfide pigment vermilion has distinct reflectance feature.]

[An image of the scroll using normal photography (above) and reflectance imaging spectroscopy (below). Despite the loss of much pigment, such as, the reflectance spectroscopy image allows the presence of the copper-containing pigment to be more readily observed.]

Continued research will explore which pigments were used and how this differs throughout the narrative scroll. Closer study will examine the evidence and extent of previous restoration work and will guide to years-long conservation treatment.