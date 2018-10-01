The tyrannical Zahhak reigned for a thousand years, and from end to end the world was his to command. The wise concealed themselves and their deeds, and devils achieved their heart’s desire. Virtue was despised and magic applauded, justice hid itself away while evil flourished; demons rejoiced in their wickedness, while goodness was spoken of only in secret.” Zahhak dreams of the yet-unborn Faraydun who will one day defeat him and bring his reign of darkness to an end. Obsessed with finding and killing Faraydun, Zahhak gathers great men from every country and asks for their support in raising an army.