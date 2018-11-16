Found in Translation: Spirit of Tokyo

November 16, 2018

Asia meets America at the Freer|Sackler, and you’re invited to the party. Globe-trot to Japan at our inaugural fall bash celebrating creativity sparked by cross-cultural immersion. Revel in the country’s fashion, food, music, and art with performances by legendary artists, traditional and innovative cuisine, and not-to-be-missed exhibitions of Japanese photography and prints.

Much more will be added to the evening’s lineup, but here’s a taste of what you can expect:

6:30 pm

VIP reception begins

7:30 pm

Performance by Mariko Mori, internationally acclaimed contemporary artist

8 pm

Main event begins (general entrance)

10 pm

Performance by DJ Nori, Japan’s dance music godfather and disco king

12:30 am

Event concludes

Want In?

Found in Translation will epitomize a “hot-ticket item”: we’re keeping this party small. Limited tickets will be available late this summer at price levels ranging from $100 to $2,500. Exclusive extras come along with the higher-level passes.

Sponsorships ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 will be available for individuals and corporations. Contact fs-found@si.edu to become part of this new must-do on DC’s social calendar.