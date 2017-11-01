November 3–December 3
Freer, Meyer Auditorium, and AFI Silver Theatre
With the reopening of the renovated Freer|Sackler, the Korean Film Festival DC returns to the newly refurbished Meyer Auditorium. Kicking off with a Korea-themed party, this year’s festival offers a panorama of films that highlight the achievements of the country’s most talented and innovative filmmakers, offering the kind of window on contemporary Korean society that only great cinema can convey. Additional films will be shown at the AFI Silver Theatre. This festival is made possible by a grant from the Korea Foundation. It is presented alongside our sister event, the New York Korean Film Festival, running from November 3–5 at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.
Friday, November 3, 5:30 – 9 PM
Freer Film Friday: Cosponsored by the Silk Road Society
Friday, November 3, 7:30 PM
Okja
Sunday, November 5, 2 PM
Asura: The City of Madness
Friday, November 10, 2017, 7 PM
Bamseom Pirates Seoul Inferno
Sunday, November 12, 2017, 2 PM
The Truth Beneath
Friday, November 17, 2017, 7 PM
Come, Together
Sunday, November 19, 2017, 1 PM
Picture of Hell
Sunday, November 19, 2017, 3:30 PM
A Quiet Dream
Friday, December 1, 7 PM
Fabricated City
Sunday, December 3, 1 pm
The Day After
Sunday, December 3, 3 pm
On the Beach at Night Alone