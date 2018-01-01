Admission Information

Venues

Around the Smithsonian

Free and open to the public. Admission is first-come, first-served. Auditorium doors open approximately 30 minutes before show time.



National Museum of American History, Warner Bros. Theater

Constitution Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets, NW

Washington, DC 20001

National Museum of Natural History, Baird Auditorium

10th St and Constitution Ave NW

Washington, DC 20560

S. Dillon Ripley Center, International Gallery

1100 Jefferson Dr SW

Washington, DC 20560

Around Town

Embassy of France – La Maison Française

4101 Reservoir Road

NW Washington, DC 20007

Free registration required.

Library of Congress, Coolidge Auditorium

101 Independence Ave SE

Washington, DC 20540

The Jerusalem Fund

2425 Virginia Ave NW

Washington, DC 20037

202.338.1290



Admission is first-come, first-served. Auditorium doors open 30 minutes before show time.