Glazed stoneware elephant-shaped knob. Southern Song dynasty, 12th–13th century., L (maximum): 4.1 cm. (1 9/16 in.). Singer catalogue number: [1519]. Glazed stoneware bowl. Qing dynasty, 19th century., Diam: 19 cm. (7 1/2 in.). Singer catalogue number: [1754].