A model of classical architecture and refinement, the Freer Gallery of Art holds the distinction of being the first art museum on the Smithsonian campus. The museum’s galleries showcase American paintings from the Aesthetic movement of the late nineteenth century, as well as the arts of China, the Indian subcontinent, Japan, Korea, and the Islamic world. Guests can sip cocktails in the graceful central courtyard or enjoy a fine meal in the grand marble corridors.
Capacities
|Space
|Seated
|Standing
|Freer north hall
|100
|200
|Freer south hall
|120
|200
|Courtyard
|150
|200
|Entire building
|275
|400
Contact Us
- To inquire about space availability, please complete an event inquiry form.
- For more information about hosting an event at the Freer|Sackler, please contact the Office of Special Events at 202.633.0446 or FSevents@si.edu.
- Special Events Staff
- Meredith Henry, special events manager, HenryM@si.edu
- Nikki Rosato, membership and special events assistant, RosatoN@si.edu