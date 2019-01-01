Event Policies and FAQs

Event Policies

We are pleased that your organization in interested in hosting an event the Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery (Freer|Sackler), the Smithsonian’s museums of Asian art. The success of your event is important to us, and we are eager to help make it a wonderful occasion.

Funds from special events are used for various museum activities, such as offering free public programs, conserving our artifacts, and designing, fabricating, and maintaining our exhibitions. Your support helps us present our invaluable collections and programs to the millions of international visitors who come to the Smithsonian each year.

The Freer|Sackler Office of Special Events is happy to provide a list of vendors whose expertise and familiarity with our spaces will help make your event successful.

Download a copy of our special events policy.

FAQs

What kind of events do you allow?

The following types of rental events are authorized at the Freer|Sackler:

Private corporate receptions;

Fundraising galas for organizations with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status (including religious organizations)

Personal social events for adults such as wedding receptions, memorials, anniversary celebrations, and birthday parties. Weddings are limited to four per calendar year and no more than one per month.

Personal youth events, such as proms, dances, bar/bat mitzvahs, debuts, cotillions, quinceañeras, or birthday parties.

Do you have an in-house caterer?

The Freer|Sackler does not have an in-house caterer. Your special events coordinator will be happy to provide a list of approved caterers and vendors.

When can I start my event?

The museums are open to the public from 10 am to 5:30 pm. Evening special events can begin at 6 pm, after the museums close to the public.

Can you host daytime events or meetings?

Requests for daytime events or meetings will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For more information, please contact FSevents@si.edu.

I would like to host a free public program (film screening, lecture, seminar, etc.) in the Meyer Auditorium. Whom should I contact?

The Freer|Sackler may cohost public programs that relate to the museums’ collections and mission. If you would like to submit a proposal for a public program, please contact 202.633.0461.

