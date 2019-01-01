The Arthur M. Sackler Gallery opened in 1987 on the National Mall to become Smithsonian’s second museum of Asian art. Architect Jean-Paul Carlhian designed the building on three underground levels, with a dramatic pavilion entryway through the Haupt Garden. A grand staircase descends to an open event space and galleries that host special exhibitions of Asian art. With a wide array of aesthetic offerings and serene spaces for reflection and conversation, the Sackler provides access to Asian masterworks within a distinctive venue.
Capacities
|Space
|Seated
|Standing
|Sackler pavilion*
|180
|350
|Sackler level B1
|80
|175
*Special events in the Sackler pavilion are contingent upon the artwork in the space. Please contact the Office of Special Events for more information.
Contact Us
- To inquire about space availability, please complete an event inquiry form.
- For more information about hosting an event at the Freer|Sackler, please contact the Office of Special Events at 202.633.0446 or FSevents@si.edu.
- Special Events Staff
- Meredith Henry, special events manager, HenryM@si.edu
- Nikki Rosato, membership and special events assistant, RosatoN@si.edu