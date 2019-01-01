Host Your Special Event at the Smithsonian’s Museums of Asian Art

The Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery (Freer|Sackler) are premier venues for showcasing the arts of Asia and America. The museums have a long history of acclaimed exhibitions and significant holdings of Asian and American art, which make them exceptional backdrops for special events. Located just steps from the Washington Monument and the Smithsonian Castle, the Freer|Sackler is ideal for your special event.

Available Spaces

Centrally located on the National Mall, the Freer|Sackler offers striking event spaces featuring magnificent architecture and extraordinary works of art. Events in these spaces offer guests an unforgettable evening and support the museums’ exhibitions, conservation efforts, and public programs. To inquire about space availability, please complete an event inquiry form.

Contact Us

To inquire about space availability, please complete an event inquiry form.

For more information about hosting an event at the Freer|Sackler, please contact the Office of Special Events at 202.633.0446 or FSevents@si.edu.

Special Events Staff Meredith Henry, special events manager, HenryM@si.edu Nikki Rosato, membership and special events assistant, RosatoN@si.edu





To learn more, please download the Freer|Sackler Special Events Brochure (PDF, 2.18 MB).