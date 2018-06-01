Alessandro Bianchi, PhD

The Japan Foundation Assistant Curator of Japanese Art

Alessandro Bianchi joined the Freer|Sackler as a postdoctoral museum research fellow in 2015 and became the Japan Foundation Assistant Curator of Japanese Art in 2017. During his tenure, he has contributed to the online scholarly catalogue of Japanese illustrated books that constitute the Pulverer Collection.

Bianchi received a doctorate from the University of Cambridge, and he holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Japanese studies from theUniversità Ca’ Foscari Venezia in his native Italy. His field of expertise is Japanese early modern literature, the history of the book, textual scholarship, and paleography. He has served on the board of the European Association for Japanese Resource Specialists since fall 2015.